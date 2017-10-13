Italy Extends Alitalia Loan To USD$1 Billion

Italy will lend Alitalia another EUR€300 million (USD$355 million) as it continues its search for a buyer for the heavily loss-making airline. The new loan was approved by the Italian cabinet in an emergency decree on Friday. The decree also extended the …
