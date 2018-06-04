Indeed, we judge that a full reversal of Italian worries might boost EUR/USD back to around 1.19. Market participants are however likely to remain somewhat jittery, as i) the populist coalition has a program which pledges a spending spree and tax cuts …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- It’s not only Italy. The USD is also strong for other reasons - June 4, 2018
- The two biggest upside risks for EUR/USD currently – Nordea Research - June 3, 2018
- Two upside risks for EUR/USD in the week ahead - June 3, 2018