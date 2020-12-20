“Make sure the yen-dollar exchange rate does not cross the 100 yen mark.” Central bank intervention is a dangerous path to tread, just ask the Bank of England, for the market is far larger than any …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Japanese intervention to protect USD/ JPY above psychological 100 - December 20, 2020
- Japanes intervention to protect USD/ JPY above psychlogical 100 - December 20, 2020
- The Chart of the Week: No gift from Santa this year for GBP/USD bulls - December 20, 2020