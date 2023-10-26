JPY is retesting the psychological 150 mark against the USD ahead of the BOJ’s policy meeting next week. What is the outlook and what are the key levels to watch in USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, and EUR/JPY?
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Japanese Yen Retests 150 Ahead of BOJ; USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY Setups - October 25, 2023
- EUR/USD languishes near one-week low, just above mid-1.0500s as traders look to ECB - October 25, 2023
- US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD, AUD/USD on Shaky Ground Ahead of US GDP Data - October 25, 2023