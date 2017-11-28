Financial markets, economics, journalism and fundamental analysis. USD/JPY remains in a clear downtrend But it also seems to be forming a modest near-term base EUR/JPY still looks quite bullish but needs to move on Need help building confidence in your USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD H&S Pattern Flips In Favor Of Bulls - November 29, 2017
- Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY Builds Cautious Base - November 28, 2017
- EUR/USD – Focus on German CPI, risk reversals retreat on bearish price action - November 28, 2017