The Japanese Yen has found some support after weakening this month against the US Dollar and Euro. Have we seen the top in USD/JPY and EUR/JPY?
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY. Will Yen Resume Weakening? - October 25, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD struggles to defend $1,800 breakout on firmer USD - October 25, 2021
- EUR/USD traders on high alert into the ECB this week - October 25, 2021