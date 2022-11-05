Costa Mesa, California, U.S.A.-based restaurant chain King’s Seafood will pay up to USD 350,000 (EUR 358,000) in a class action settlement over a data breach. U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Judge grants big class-action settlement in King’s Seafood data breach - November 5, 2022
- EUR/USD keeps appreciating and extends beyond 0.9950 - November 4, 2022
- BUZZ-COMMENT-US jobs data provides rays of hope for EUR/USD longs - November 4, 2022