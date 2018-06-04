As the most popular currency pair among retail traders, the EURUSD sits at a critical level. The weeks to come may prove decisive, with medium and long-term consequences for both bulls and bears. Last Friday’s NFP (Non-Farm Payrolls) in the United States …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Key Levels for EUR/USD - June 4, 2018
- US Dollar Drops to Support, AUD/USD Fresh Monthly Highs Ahead of RBA - June 4, 2018
- EUR/USD close to session tops near 1.1750, US data eyed - June 4, 2018