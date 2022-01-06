Economic data will influence later in the day. Early in the day, however, we can expect reaction to the FOMC meeting minutes to dictate direction.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Key Stats Put the EUR, the GBP, and the USD back in Focus - January 5, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: Firmer yields pressure XAU/USD towards $1,800 ahead of US ISM PMI - January 5, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Struggles to defend 21-DMA breakout - January 5, 2022