Our next step is launching a multicurrency bank account product that allows our merchants to access banking solutions currencies like EUR, GBP and USD via the Kora platform.” The USD card-acquiring …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Kora Launches USD Card-Acquiring in Africa - March 24, 2023
- EUR/USD: Defending 1.0610 crucial for averting a deeper pullback – SocGen - March 24, 2023
- USD/NOK forms a bullish chart pattern after Norges Bank surprise - March 24, 2023