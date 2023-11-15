bringing the USD 152 billion mobile gaming industry to living room TVs and automotive entertainment systems. The transaction for the 13% equity stake is slated for completion by December 15, 2023, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- KPIT Tech to acquire 13% stake in Zurich-based N-Dream, an in-car gaming platform; to invest EUR 3 mn - November 15, 2023
- EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Correction in the offing? - November 15, 2023
- Softer US Data Propels EURUSD Beyond Key Technical Level - November 15, 2023