(MENAFN – Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 6 (KUNA) — Rate of the US Dollar remained stable against the Kuwaiti Dinar, exchanging at KD 0.303, same did the Euro at KD 0.333 compared to last …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Kuwait- USD, EUR stable at KD 0.303, KD 0.333 – CBK - October 6, 2019
- EUR/USD could break 1.10 resistance on US slowdown worries - October 6, 2019
- EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro still showing signs of resistance - October 5, 2019