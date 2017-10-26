London Session Recap: EUR Burned After ECB’s Dovish Taper Announcement

You can watch his presser live here. EUR/USD was down by 53 pips (-0.46%) to 1.1768, EUR/JPY was down by 49 pips (-0.37%) to 133.86, EUR/AUD was down by 86 pips (-0.56%) to 1.5258 The higher-yielding Aussie was apparently taking directional cues from …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)