EUR/USD was up by 2 pips (+0.02%) to 1.1740 with 1.7544 as session high, EUR/JPY was down by 13 pips (-0.10%) to 133.02 with 133.28 as session high, EUR/GBP was down by 16 pips (-0.18%) to 0.8790 with 0.8821 as session high
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- London Session Recap: GBP Higher In Steady Session, EUR Encounters Late Sellers - December 13, 2017
- Technical Overview for Euro, Yen, EUR & GBP Cross-rates, Gold and More - December 13, 2017
- EUR/USD: German ZEW Economic Sentiment - December 13, 2017