EUR/USD climbed toward 1.1050 following the inflation and growth data from the Euro area but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum. As markets adopt a cautious stance in the American session, the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Looking to add EUR/USD and GBP/USD shorts on retrace [Video] - July 31, 2023
- Eur/Usd Forecast: Shows Resilience Amidst Uncertainty - July 31, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Optimism limits US Dollar demand - July 31, 2023