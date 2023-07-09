Yuan weakened against USD in both offshore and onshore markets after a private gauge of China’s services activities declined in June, pointing to a slower recovery in the sector.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Low EUR/USD Implied Volatility Ignores Risks to Eurozone Economy - July 9, 2023
- EUR/USD nose-dives to 3-day lows and threatens 1.0600 – FXStreet - July 9, 2023
- Eu Provides Pakistan With Eur 16.5 Mln In Humanitarian Aid - July 8, 2023