Italian e-commerce fashion retailer Luisa Via Roma has expressed interest in going public following a new round of investment from Milanese equity fund Style Capital. Currently holding a majority …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Luisa Via Roma Plans to Go Public Following $152 Million USD Investment - September 26, 2021
- Euro Forecast: Limited EUR/USD Bounce Could Follow German Election Results - September 26, 2021
- Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY - September 24, 2021