The Euro rallied the most over two days since the middle of September. Meanwhile, retail bets became slightly more bearish. Will EUR/USD continue higher next?
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Market update:Euro two-day rally sees retail bets become slightly more bearish, will EUR/USD rise? - October 5, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Consolidates around mid-1.0500s, focus remains on US NFP - October 5, 2023
- EUR/USD gains traction above 1.0540 ahead of the German Factory Orders, US NFP - October 5, 2023