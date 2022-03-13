Global stock markets reeled as the Dow Jones sank amid hawkish Fed bets and Ukraine tensions. The Hang Seng Tech index was also particularly hit amid regulatory woes. Ahead, the US Dollar, gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Hang Seng, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Fed Hike, Ukraine - March 13, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Braces for Fed Tightening Next Week - March 13, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: ECB’s Villeroy Keeps Euro Muted, German CPI 5.1% - March 12, 2022