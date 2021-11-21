Volatility gripped markets on Friday, sinking the Dow Jones and crude oil as the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose. European lockdown threats are in focus, with a busy in the United States for the US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, NZD/USD, RBNZ, Fed Nomination - November 21, 2021
- EUR/USD and GBP/USD reversing lower as USD/JPY turns up towards multi-year highs - November 21, 2021
- Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook No Brighter For Week Ahead Despite Savage Falls - November 21, 2021