Markets look ripe for volatility next week. What are EUR/USD, Nasdaq, and gold traders watching out for with the Fed decision, equity earnings, and release of GDP and inflation data on deck?
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Markets Week Ahead: EUR/USD, Nasdaq, Gold, Fed, Earnings, GDP & Inflation - April 25, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls riding on economic comeback hopes - April 25, 2021
- Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Still Constructive After Break Above 1.20 - April 24, 2021