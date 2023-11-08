Several Fed officials will deliver speeches in the coming days, including Chairman Powell. Traders should pay attention to their comments for clues on the outlook for monetary policy and impact on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Markets Week Ahead: Gold Muted, Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Rip as US Yields Sink - November 8, 2023
- EUR/USD remains on the defensive below 1.0700, Fed Chair Powell’s speech in focus - November 7, 2023
- POLL Crack in US dollar strength to spread as economy slows - November 7, 2023