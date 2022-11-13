Stock markets surged last week as softer US inflation data cooled Fed rate hike expectations. The Nasdaq 100 and gold soared as the US Dollar tumbled. Bitcoin was unable to capitalize on risk appetite …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Bitcoin, FTX, G-20 Summit - November 13, 2022
- EUR/USD Rate Eyes August High Ahead Of US Retail Sales Report - November 13, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Pulls Back Toward Parity Again - November 12, 2022