The Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones reversed lower after a blowout jobs report last week. The US Dollar rallied at the expense of gold. All eyes turn to Fedspeak, the RBA rate decision and Canadian …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Jerome Powell, RBA - February 8, 2023
- EUR/USD grinds higher past 1.0700 even as US President Biden’s SOTU sounds tough on China - February 7, 2023
- EUR/USD tests 50-Day SMA for first time since November - February 7, 2023