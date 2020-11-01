Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Gold, US Dollar, Crude Oil, All Eyes on Election

US stocks suffered their worst week in over 7 months as the Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones sank. Gold prices fell as the liquid US Dollar rose. The US Presidential Election and rising Covid-19 cases are …
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
