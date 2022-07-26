Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Gold, US Dollar, Fed, GDP, EUR, AUD, Inflation Data

The Nasdaq 100 outperformed as the US Dollar fell and gold prices gained. Markets are looking forward to a 2023 Fed pivot, but will the central bank disappoint those expectations in the week …
