Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Russell 2000, Gold, USD, Stimulus, Treasury Yields

The Nasdaq 100 and Russell 2000 started 2021 on a high note with longer-dated Treasury yields as gold tumbled. The US Dollar and crude oil found some support on rising fiscal stimulus prospects …
