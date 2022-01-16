The Nasdaq 100 slowed its descent despite 40-year high inflation, with the US Dollar pulling back as the Japanese Yen outperformed. The Australian Dollar is eyeing jobs and Chinese GDP data. Will …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, China GDP, Yen, BoJ - January 16, 2022
- Euro Forecast: EUR/USD on the Offensive, but Road Ahead Remains Tough - January 15, 2022
- BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Two wrong data reactions make a right for EUR/USD bears - January 15, 2022