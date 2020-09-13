Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, British Pound, Brexit Woes, US Dollar, Fed

US equities, such as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100, finished their worst 2 weeks in months as the US Dollar gained. No-deal Brexit woes are coming back to haunt the British Pound ahead of the BoE.
