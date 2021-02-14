Equities continued their upward trajectory, with the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and Nikkei 225 pushing higher. This left the US Dollar vulnerable at the expense of the Australian Dollar. Crude oil prices …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD Forecast: FX Research Shows 7/10 Banks Predict HIGHER Euro To Dollar Exchange Rate By Early 2022 - February 14, 2021
- Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Gold, FOMC, Liquidity Conditions - February 14, 2021
- Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Technical Damage Not Undone - February 14, 2021