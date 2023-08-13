The US Dollar outperformed alongside Treasury yields last week, pushing down gold prices. Meanwhile, crude oil prices just barely managed a 7th consecutive weekly gain. What is in store for markets in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Nasdaq 100, RBNZ, FOMC Minutes, CPI - August 13, 2023
- NZD/USD forecast ahead of the RBNZ meeting, FOMC minutes - August 13, 2023
- 2 technical reasons to buy Bitcoin (or sell the US dollar) - August 13, 2023