The US Dollar soared as the Dow Jones and S&P 500 extended losses, gold prices fell. Investors may be growing increasingly impatient for further US fiscal stimulus. The British Pound faces more …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold , Dow Jones, Sterling, US Stimulus, NFPs - September 27, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bears retain control amid persistent risk aversion - September 27, 2020
- GBP/USD Forecast: Battle around 1.2700 will likely be won by bears - September 27, 2020