EUR/USD may trade well within a 1.0680-1.0780 range into tomorrow’s Bank of Canada meeting. It may also take its cue from this week’s China data, including May trade data released tomorrow and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- May be too early to expect EUR/USD to add to yesterday’s gains - June 6, 2023
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: Choppy Conditions - June 6, 2023
- EUR/USD to linger around 1.07 due to a lack of clear momentum – Commerzbank - June 6, 2023