Medium-Term Forecast: US Dollar To Strengthen Further Vs. Euro And Pound Sterling Say HSBC

The Pound to Dollar (GBP/USD) exchange rate dipped to lows below 1.2050 before surging to a peak at 1.2400. The Pound to Euro (GBP/EUR) exchange rate also recovered strongly to highs around 1.1740 …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)