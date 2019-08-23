EUR/GBP is an interesting one as it sits at a technical juncture. At its peak just below 0.94 it had enjoyed no less than 14 consecutive, bullish weeks. Still, all good things must come to an end, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Merkel Throws Brexit Negotiations A Bone | GBP/USD, EUR/GBP - August 22, 2019
- EUR/USD technical analysis: Sellers dominate below 1.1113/20 resistance-confluence - August 22, 2019
- From USD to GBP: The Outlook On Major Currencies For 2019 - August 22, 2019