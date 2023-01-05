Meta is officially fined by the European Union for illegally requiring its Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users to accept personalized ads. The social media giant is said to have violated the terms …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Meta Fined Over $410 Million USD in the EU for Illegally Requiring Users To Accept Personalized Ads - January 4, 2023
- EUR/USD: Weekly Forecast 2Nd January – 7Th January - January 4, 2023
- EUR/USD Needs Dovish FOMC Member Chatter for a Return to $1.07 - January 4, 2023