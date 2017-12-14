Reuters quoted Morocco as saying that it had signed deals for 26 auto industry projects worth a total of EUR 1.23 billion as it seeks to build its position as an international hub for the sector. The deals include six agreements with French company Renault …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Morocco auto industry sign deals worth USD 1.45 billion - December 14, 2017
- EUR/JPY: Here Is Why 132.60 Is Significant - December 14, 2017
- USD/JPY Outlook Negative; EUR/JPY: Shorts May Be Risky Now - December 14, 2017