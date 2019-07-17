totalling USD 11 million in 1H 2019. MTG owns 100 percent of Swedish DreamHack and over 82 percent of German founded ESL, the two largest brands in esports worldwide. Its largest VC investments in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Analysis: consolidating losses near July’s low - July 17, 2019
- MTG Announces USD 11 Million in Investments in Gaming & Esports Startups in 1H 2019 - July 17, 2019
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Bearish Momentum Ahead - July 17, 2019