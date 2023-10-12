The maturity date of the benchmark is 13 January 2027. The benchmark bears interest at a fixed rate of 4.875% per annum. The benchmark is issued under MuniFin’s EUR 45 billion programme for the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Municipality Finance issues a USD 1.25 billion benchmark under its MTN programme - October 12, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Eyes descending trend-channel breakout ahead of US CPI - October 12, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Lagarde’s G20 Appearance and US Inflation in the Limelight - October 12, 2023