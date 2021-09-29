Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme

With the new tranche, the aggregate nominal amount of the notes is USD 220 million. The maturity date of the notes is 15 July 2026. The notes bear interest at a floating rate equal to Compou …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Heading for the Year’s Low - September 29, 2021
- EUR/USD strong bearish candle indicates further selling - September 29, 2021
- EUR/USD to suffer a deeper dive amid fears about the debt ceiling and multiple energy issues - September 29, 2021