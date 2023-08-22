EUR/USD can showcase the USD strength in the past couple months JPY: Negative forces the recent combination of elevated US yields and escalating concerns about China’s growth has had a notably …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- My thoughts on USD, JPY and CAD - August 22, 2023
- EUR/USD: Downside momentum loses traction – UOB - August 22, 2023
- EUR/USD trades with a positive bias above 1.0900 mark amid modest USD weakness - August 22, 2023