Natural Gas price extends last week’s retracement slide from a nine-month peak, around the $3.6350-$3.6400 area, and remains under some selling pressure for the third successive day on Monday. The XNG …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Natural Gas Price Analysis: XNG/USD flirts with last week’s swing low, below $3.4500 - October 16, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Posts modest gains above 1.0500, upside seems limited - October 16, 2023
- USD/MXN hovers above 18.0100 ahead of US Retail Sales - October 15, 2023