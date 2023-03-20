The National Bank increased the net sale of a currency on the interbank foreign exchange market from March 13 to 17 by 35.39% week over week to USD 376.22 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- NBU increases net currency sale on interbank by 35% to USD 376 million March 13-17 - March 20, 2023
- EUR/USD to head lower toward 1.02 over the coming months – Danske Bank - March 20, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Market jitters to limit Euro’s upside - March 20, 2023