Netflix has upsized its planned offering to USD 2.1 billion, set to close on 25 October, subject to the usual conditions. For the offering, the company priced EUR 1.1 billion worth of 3.625 percent …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Netflix prices USD 2.1 bln offering - October 23, 2019
- EUR/USD analysis: Corrects further from 2-month tops ahead of ECB meeting - October 23, 2019
- EUR Futures: extra losses in the pipeline - October 23, 2019