Netflix has signed a three-year deal with several French film guilds that will see the streaming platform invest at least €40 million EUR ($45 million USD) in at least 10 French-language and European …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Netflix Will Invest at Least $45 Million USD in French Movies - February 22, 2022
- EUR/USD bulls move in to clean up on the risk-off stops, bull flag taking shape - February 22, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Risk aversion likely to push the pair lower - February 22, 2022