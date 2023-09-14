NZD/USD’s slide has paused recently, but the pair is still not out of the woods. What is the outlook and what are the key levels to watch in NZD/USD, AUD/NZD, and EUR/NZD?
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- New Zealand Dollar After US CPI; NZD/USD, EUR/NZD, AUD/NZD Price Action - September 14, 2023
- EUR/USD: Scope for further consolidation near term – UOB - September 14, 2023
- EUR/USD advances to 1.0750 ahead of the ECB rate decision - September 14, 2023