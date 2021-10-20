Since making a low for the year in August at 0.68051, NZD/USD first broke up through the descending trend channel. Then established a range, and now could potentially be setting up an ascending trend …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD, EUR/NZD, NZD/CAD – Where to for Kiwi? - October 19, 2021
- EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Refreshes four-month high on the way to 133.70 hurdle - October 19, 2021
- EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1650 amid USD rebound, German inflation eyed - October 19, 2021