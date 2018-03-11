With core PCE steady at 1.5% and ascending bond yields looming large over an aggressive Treasury borrowing schedule, it best to not rock the boat. EUR/USD remains closer to $1.35 than it is to $1.15.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- NFP No Fed/USD Game-Changer - March 11, 2018
- Pound to Euro Exchange Rate Forecast: GBP/EUR Could End Week Lower Amid European Central Bank Optimism - March 11, 2018
- iShares China Large Cap UCITS ETF USD (Dist) - March 10, 2018