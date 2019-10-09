An ambitious West African fisheries project has signed an Indian planning consultancy on a USD 500,000 (EUR 455,400) contract to market the project for international investors …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Nigerian fishing base appoints Indian design firm on USD 500,000 retainer, seeks China investor - October 9, 2019
- EUR/USD Meets HFT Sell Zone – A Potential Sell Opportunity! - October 9, 2019
- Can EUR/USD finally break 1.10 hurdle? - October 9, 2019