Nomura FX Strategy Research maintains its bullish view on EUR beyond the ECB meeting this week, arguing that European politics will be less important for EUR trading. “Political developments in two major periphery countries, Italy and Spain, are the main …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Nomura look ahead for the EUR/USD after the ECB today - October 25, 2017
- EUR/USD: Traditional EUR/USD Drivers Done Poorly Since April; What’s Next? – SEB - October 25, 2017
- EUR/USD Dollar Lower Against Euro Awaiting ECB Decision - October 25, 2017